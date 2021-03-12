JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,241 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.71% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,056,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 97,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $17.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,410.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,722. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,467.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,349.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,789 shares of company stock worth $73,588,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

