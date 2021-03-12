JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 19,523 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.37% of AvalonBay Communities worth $979,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.54. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.