JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,299,518 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.71% of Sysco worth $1,026,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,143.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

