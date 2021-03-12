JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.91% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $829,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.