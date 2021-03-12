JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,013,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,277,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.52% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $961,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 70,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.70. 194,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

