JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $954.79 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,403,919 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.27% of Automatic Data Processing worth $954,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,805. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $184.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average is $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

