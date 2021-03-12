JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.16% of Yum China worth $995,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,883,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

