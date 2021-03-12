JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,918,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 888,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $978,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of -798.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

