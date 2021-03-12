JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,216,349 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.55% of PPG Industries worth $1,210,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.98. 11,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,167. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

