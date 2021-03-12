JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,603,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 877,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.72% of Loews worth $927,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Loews by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,853,000 after buying an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 36.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,847,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 38.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 374,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $429,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE L traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 6,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,172. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

