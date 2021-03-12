JUIICE Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 85.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $356.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066419 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

