Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 152.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kadmon by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.40 on Friday. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.