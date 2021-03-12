Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.41

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.48 ($0.07). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 204,377 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.