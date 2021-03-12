Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Up 5.2%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $10.98. 153,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 164,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $103.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KZIA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

