KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Cap Reaches $12.18 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $334.44 or 0.00592712 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.32 or 0.00456047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00538141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00077810 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

