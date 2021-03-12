Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.21.

KELTF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.52.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

