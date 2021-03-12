Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 163.2% in February

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

KFFB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.70. 3,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 96.29%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.