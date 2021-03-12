Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 44,613 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

