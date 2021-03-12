Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $354.03. 56,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.15 and its 200-day moving average is $331.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $334.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,437,941. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.