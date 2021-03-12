Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $6.30 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 171,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 471,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,202,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

