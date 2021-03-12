Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $6.75 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,000. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. 834,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,982,975. The company has a market cap of $261.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

