Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $9.46 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,000. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.89. 393,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,962,813. The company has a market capitalization of $357.41 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

