Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 30,316 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. PayPal makes up 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $243.86. 294,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,462,213. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $285.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

