Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $4.95 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.