Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 371,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of USB opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

