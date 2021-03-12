Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.76 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 273,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 70,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 943,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.