Kestrel Investment Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 445,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,000. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions comprises about 3.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $10,882,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. 114,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $17.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

