Kestrel Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,000. The Hanover Insurance Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.15% of The Hanover Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Comerica Bank increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.97. 5,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,229. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $128.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

