Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,418.77

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,418.77 ($31.60) and traded as low as GBX 2,380 ($31.09). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,452 ($32.04), with a volume of 195,254 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,788.20 ($23.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,636.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,418.77.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

