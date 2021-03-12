Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.39

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $70.11, with a volume of 10260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

