Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $52.48. 1,386,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,615,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

