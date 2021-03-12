Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Kirby worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 33.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,791,000 after buying an additional 851,314 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after buying an additional 356,914 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 184.5% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after buying an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 57,242 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $67.24 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

