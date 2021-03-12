KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 60.4% in February

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the February 11th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 67.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 249,150 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $481,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

