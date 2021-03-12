KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 60.4% in February

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the February 11th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $15.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
