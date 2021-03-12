Kleros (PNK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 66.8% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $60.01 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

