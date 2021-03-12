Klever Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Klever token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $430.73 million and $20.95 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 312.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00462544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.26 or 0.00545281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077165 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,991,163,421 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

