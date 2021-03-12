KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, Zacks reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.