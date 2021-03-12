Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss Sells 55,000 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,780,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,163,808.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KOSS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 265,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,394. Koss Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $127.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

