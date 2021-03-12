Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,603 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $5.16 on Friday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,457. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

