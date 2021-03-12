Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 27.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after buying an additional 199,041 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after buying an additional 501,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NJR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. 16,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,692. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.