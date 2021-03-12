Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 598,587 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 598,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,680,000. Agora accounts for about 0.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Agora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ API traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 37,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,194. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

