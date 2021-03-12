Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

