Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.61. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $200.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -349.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,123 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.