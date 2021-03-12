Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $164.30 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225,268 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for approximately 6.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Baidu worth $164,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.53.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $10.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.53. 200,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,308,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.37. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.