Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 280.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of JinkoSolar worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after buying an additional 436,489 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,446,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKS stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.99. 25,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

