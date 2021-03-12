Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 132.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,783,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

