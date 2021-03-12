Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $20.87 Million Holdings in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286,951 shares during the period. SINA accounts for 0.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of SINA worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in SINA by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SINA by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SINA by 51.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,160,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SINA by 79.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

SINA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,009. SINA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

