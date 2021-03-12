Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $23.34 Million Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241,140 shares during the period. Weibo makes up 0.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Weibo worth $23,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

WB stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,054. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WB shares. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

