Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $49.66 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 233,883 shares during the quarter. Autohome comprises approximately 2.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Autohome worth $49,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 76.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 52.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATHM traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.82. 58,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

