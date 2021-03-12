Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Zai Lab worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,815. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.