Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Yandex by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yandex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 678,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Yandex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 2,957,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Yandex during the third quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,611. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 194.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

